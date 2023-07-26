BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 39 HIGHLIGHTS AASHIKA BHATIA CONFIDES IN POOJA BHATT ABOUT SMOKING ADDICTION MANISHA RANI TALKS ABOUT BOND WITH ABHISHEK MALHAN

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises all drama, fun and entertainment with housemates fighting it out to come out victorious. The 39th episode saw some friendly chat, banter and fiery nominations.

Pooja Bhatt calls Manisha Rani unhygienic

Wake up alarm from Bigg Boss after Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan fall asleep in the garden area triggers house captain Pooja Bhatt. Pooja lectures both of them saying they were young and should be more energetic. She also requests that Aashika pick up her clothes and maintain some hygiene. Bhatt also informs them that Manisha is filthy and that them being her friends should advise her to be more cautious and to tidy up her sleeping area.

Aashika Bhatia and Jad Hadid's altercation

Jad and Aashika have a disagreement as the former is irritated because Aashika interrupted his training to inquire when he will be finished so she can go to the smoking area. Aashika claims she only asked once, and Jad's response angered her. Abhishek feels Aashika is being unreasonable once again. She should overcome her addiction and allow Jad to complete his workout.

Aashika Bhatia opens up on her smoking addiction

In a heartfelt conversation with Pooja Bhatt, Aashika tells her that she is addicted to smoking. Bhatt hugs Bhatia and comforts her saying she understands and would never morally shame her as she herself was once addicted to smoking.

Nomination Task

Bigg Boss introduces the nomination task based on Adam and Eve's forbidden Apple theme. As per the rules, Bigg Boss will summon a contender, and Pooja will present them with apples. They must give one apple to each competitor they choose to nominate and explain the reason for doing so. The contestants who have been nominated must eat the apple.

Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from nominations

Utilising her power to save one contestant from nominations, Pooja saves Abhishek from nominations, citing him as a powerful player with solid relationships with everyone and one who has a large heart.

Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia up for eviction

During nominations, Bigg Boss summons each competitor, who then nominates others by offering them apples. Bigg Boss declares at the end of the challenge that Manisha and Aashika have been nominated this week since they have the most apples.

Manisha Rani gets emotional talking about Abhishek Malhan

Following nominations, Abhishek, Elvish, Manisha and Aashika were having a discussion at night. Manisha bore her heart out talking about her connection with Abhishek with whom she shares a special bond since day one. She gets emotional as she expresses her emotions about Abhishek.

