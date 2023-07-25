Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to be a rollercoaster ride of excitement and shock with new games in every episode. Similarly, the 34th episode was packed with fascinating incidents that kept the viewers entertained. Bigg Boss introduced a task named Devil vs Angels in the latest episode, which unfolded in the most unexpected way.

Jad Hadid and Aashika Bhatia fight over food

Wild card entrant Aashika feels Jad has a problem with their group eating more eggs, and for that she confronts him. She tells Jad that she eats eggs from her defined quota and that Jad should not be interfering with how many times she eats.

When Abhishek tries to explain this to Jad taking Aashika's side, they have a brief fight. Abhishek Malhan informs Jad that they do not keep an eye on other people's food and also like to share it with others. Jad advises them to be careful and keep in mind that the food is for everyone in the house.

Elvish Yadav comments on Aashika Bhatia's clothes

Sitting in the garden area, Elvish asks Aashika if she has brought any shorts with her. Knowing where the conversation was going, Aashika suggested Elvish to not to comment on any girls dress. Abhishek too agrees with Aashika. Elvish was later seen telling Jiya also to wear full clothes in a humourous way.

Devils vs Angels task is introduced

Bigg Boss introduces Devils vs Angels task, in which Bigg Boss declares Abhishek to lead the team Angels and Elvish to lead team Devil. During the task, Team Angel must adhere to certain restrictions. They are not allowed to speak loudly, must always speak respectfully of members of Team Devil, are not permitted to cry, and must eat plain food.

Alsop, even if they disobey a rule, the task will continue. Team Devil must ensure that the members violate the regulations. If they complete the challenge, they will win the task, and Pooja Bhatt will pick the winner at the end.

Major altercation between Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve

During the task, Bebika becomes rude and violent towards Manisha. She accuses Manisha of having only male friends. She further comments on her character and even pushes her away as she comes to hug her. This makes Manisha break down, resulting in the lapse of one of the rules of the task, wherein no Angels were supposed to cry. Manisha in a fist of anger comments that Bebika's parents will be ashamed of her. Bebika too indulges in name calling and gives it back to Manisha.

Elvish Yadav targets Avinash Sachdev

Aashika and Elvish, on the other hand, ask Avinash why he does not appear to be upset at Falaq Naazz's eviction. Aashika also wonders if Avinash's love for Falaq were all for show. Avinash calmly takes the blame and obliges with respect.

Team Devil wins task

The task soon comes to an end, and Bigg Boss requests that Pooja reveal her decision. Pooja deems Team Devil as the winner after much deliberation because Manisha from Team Angel violated one of the guidelines. The verdict left Abhishek displeased.

