Hyderabad: Weekend episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are usually exciting because host Salman Khan comes to evaluate the contestants' performances. He points out their mistakes and provides them tips on how to play the game better. Salman Khan's weekend ka vaar episode was full of exciting highlights, from Salman schooling Jad Hadid to Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav's argument.

Salman Khan's advise to Falaq Naazz

Salman Khan questioned Falaq about something she had said to Avinash previously during a conversation with him. Falaq had informed Avinash in one of the episodes not to anticipate anything from her and that she would not meet him once they were out of the Bigg Boss house. Salman questioned her statement, noting that she appears to get along well with Avinash, then why would she say that.

Falaq said that by "disappearing," she meant that she isn't really social and doesn't meet new people all that often. Salman then stated to her that the sentence sounded like she was breaking up her relationship with Avinash and would never see him again. Salman instructed her to be specific with her statements.

Salman Khan chastises Jad Hadid

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday became a nightmare for housemate Jad, who was later ousted from the show. Salman was seen discussing his relationships with all of the housemates. Only when he questioned Jiya and Jad about their connection did things become difficult for the latter.

Jad, according to Salman, tends to move away from the relationships he develops. Jad revealed to Salman that based on her behaviour, he assumed Jiya was in her twenties. He stated that he had inquired about her age, but she had refused to respond immediately. Salman wondered why Jiya's age would influence their relationship if he treated her like a daughter.

Abhishek Malhan back in captaincy run

There was a unique challenge in the BB Verse in which Jiya was invited into the room, where Salman assigned her a one-of-a-kind task. She had to select between three items: Avinash Sachdev's parents' bracelet for him, Pooja Bhatt's bangles from a friend, or Abhishek Malhan's captaincy, which he had lost in a previous challenge. Jiya had only 30 seconds to make a decision.

Jiya eventually chose restoring of Abhishek Malhan's captaincy run, which made him very happy. If Abhishek wins the captaincy task, he will have the option to become the captain of the house.

Also read: Shocking twin evictions! Falaq Naazz and Jad Hadid eliminated from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2