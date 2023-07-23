BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 36 HIGHLIGHTS SALMAN KHAN SCHOOLS JIYA SHANKAR AND MANISHA RANI IN WEEKEND KA VAAR FOREGOES ELIMINATION

Hyderabad: The sixth Weekend Ka Vaar had even more drama, wherein Salman Khan chastised Manisha Rani for manipulating participants and creating forced settings, while Jiya Shankar was slammed for combining soap with water and offering it to Elvish Yadav.

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve's argument over kitchen duties

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve begin their day with a discussion over breakfast duties. Pooja informs Bebika that Manisha Rani would not be making breakfast. Bebika instructs Pooja to inquire as to what everyone else in the house wishes to eat. Pooja snarls at her and urges her not to play games like this with her. Then she tells her to make whatever she cooked the day before. Pooja and Bebika both appear irritated. Later, though, Pooja and Bebika were seen hugging one other as they solved the problem.

Abhishek Malhan calls Aashika Bhatia a 'puppet'

Aashika Bhatia is teased by Manisha, Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan. Abhishek refers to Aashika as a puppet. They further claim that if Aashika is eliminated, they would receive extra snacks and coffee. Aashika seemed to be annoyed by Abhishek's statements, while the other three laugh it out.

Salman Khan schools Manisha Rani for her reel and not real personality

Contestants were asked to pick one housemate that they believe has a phoney personality. Despite the fact that Jiya Shankar received the most votes, Salman Khan singled out Manisha Rani. Manisha, according to the actor, affects participants and creates forced settings.

Salman explained that Manisha's influence on Aashika and Elvish was for her personal gain, and that it was all part of the game. He also advised her not to play "Love Guru," since it may appear forced to the contestants and audience.

Salman Khan slams Jiya Shankar

When Elvish was given an assignment in which he could order all of the candidates to do anything he wanted until the buzzer rang, he requested that Jiya get him a drink of water. However, the latter added hand wash into it, and when confronted by Elvish, Jiya refused to admit the fact.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, however, Salman Khan chastised Jiya for doing something that could have been harmful to Elvish. Jiya apologised to Elvish and accepted it was a dumb decision.

Falaq Naazz's argument with Elvish Yadav

Falaq Naazz commented in the kitchen that if Elvish wants to eat more parathas, he can make them himself, which sparked an argument in which Elvish proposed that Falaq visit his NGO. Elvish afterwards discussed the subject with Manisha and Abhishek, raising concerns about Falaq's combative behaviour.

