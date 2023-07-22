Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been one of the most contentious seasons with much drama on each day. The participants are making every effort to survive the game and reach the grand finals. The show has gained extra intrigue with the addition of wild card entries. Now, the 35th episode of the show has several unmissable moments with the participants battling for the captaincy race during which a violent altercation broke out between Avinash Sachdev, Abhishek Malhan, and Aashika Bhatia. Here are three highlights from the 35th episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2:

Avinash Sachdev locks horns with Aashika Bhatia: Aashika was determined to remove Avinash from the competition during the captaincy task. She started scraping off his clay and even made an attempt to stop him from adding more by holding on to the BB sign. This led to an intense dispute and resulted in a fight between Avinash and Aashika. Aashika got offended when Avinash referred to her as a "bull" in the heat of the moment and accused him of body-shaming her. She also accused Avinash of striking her hand with the clay as she attempted to smear the placard with it.

Conflict between Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan: Abhishek intervened during Avinash and Aashika's dispute and claimed that Avinash had struck Aashika. In response, Avinash told Abhishek to mind his own business. Abhishek became enraged by this, and they began abusing one another. Their quarrel went on for a while. During the captaincy task, Bebika stepped in to break up the fighting. But after the task was over, they started arguing again. Both participants charged each other for using a rude tone and the situation became pretty tense.

Elvish Yadav advises Manisha Rani to stop chasing Jad Hadid: Manisha expressed her concerns to Elvish regarding Jiya Shankar using Jad Hadid against her. Manisha attempted to remove Jad's clay during the captaincy task in order to make Pooja Bhatt the captain. Manisha told Elvish that Jad always considers her wrong, even in regular fights. She feared Jiya would use this chance to manipulate Jad because she had tried to have him removed from the captaincy task. Elvish then pointed out that it is not right to pursue someone who doesn't reciprocate their interest and advised her to stop chasing Jad.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Jio Cinema. Catch the latest episode at 9 pm for free every day.

