Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has seen unexpected evictions, stunning nominations, and two wild card entrants till now. There were several amazing moments in the show's 34th episode to keep BB fans glued to the screens.

Avinash Sachdev's secret task

Avinash is sent to the confession chamber, where Bigg Boss assigns him a task. He must sit on the throne for 5 minutes and speak negative things about Elvish, then ask Jiya to cook something special for Elvish and feed him with her own hands. His final task is to persuade Falaq to massage Elvish's head while complementing him. If he succeeds, he would get to choose the five captaincy candidates. Avinash comes outside and tells Jiya and Falaq everything.

Abhishek Malhan senses Avinash Sachdev's game plan

Elvish is perplexed when Abhishek informs him that he may have been assigned a secret mission. Abhishek also informs Manisha of this, to which she responds that she has noticed a sudden change in Jiya's and Falaq's behaviour. The housemates believe it's all part of the secret mission, but Falaq tries to persuade them that Avi has been acting strangely for the past few days.

Avinash Sachdev completes assigned task

Now that Avinash has completed the job, his chosen housemates will participate in the captaincy task. Everyone is seen discussing about the task, and Pooja informs Abhishek's group about how she tried to give them indications about the hidden task, but they didn't get it. However, Pooja is elected captain by the participants.

Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar's misunderstanding

Jiya Shankar had to match the lines on placards with the participants they fitted in an assignment. "Who should stop sugarcoating things and say it like it is?" one of the placards read. Jiya chose the name Jad Hadid and explained to him that he frequently has thoughts about others but does not voice them openly. She pushed him to express his views more openly because people take his advice and act on it.

Later, Jad told Jiya that she was just picking on him and bringing up old issues, which she referred to as sugarcoating. Jiya stated that she said it in jest, but Jad was still dissatisfied, claiming that it didn't matter if she meant it well or badly, she still said it. Jad stated that the word used was incorrect. Jiya then clarified that she simply wanted him to express himself freely.

Jiya Shankar denies sleeping with Aashika Bhatia

Elvish Yadav asked Abhishek Malhan to sleep with him instead in his bed since he felt uncomfortable sleeping next to Aashika Bhatia because she is a girl. Manisha Rani stated to Jiya and Abhishek that Elvish and Abhishek may share a bed, while Aashika and Jiya could share a bed because they are both girls. Jiya, on the other hand, refused to share a bed with Aashika Bhatia, stating, "I cannot sleep without Abhishek. I'm used to him sleeping next to me."

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 premieres on Jio Cinema everyday at 9 pm for free. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

