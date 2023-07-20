BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 33 HIGHLIGHTS ELVISH YADAV RULES BB HOUSE AS DICTATOR JIYA SHANKAR FLIRTS WITH ABHISHEK MALHAN

Hyderabad: The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is an emotional and dramatic roller coaster ride. The home is a battleground of tactical alliances, startling betrayals, and an intriguing mixture of personalities. There was nothing different about the Bigg Boss OTT season 2's 33rd episode

Pooja Bhatt-Avinash Sachdev discuss Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek's behaviour and his apparent insecurity with the nomination are discussed by Avinash and Pooja in the house. Both feel that with the wildcard entry of Elvish Yadav in the game, Abhishek is feeling a little insecure. Pooja and Avinash are of the opinion that Elvish is a strong contender and the only one who can compete against Abhishek.

Elvish Yadav gets special powers

As per Bigg Boss' orders, everybody in the house is expected to obey Elvish's command till further notice. All housemates have to congregate around Elvish's throne to praise him and make two laps around the garden, there will be three alarms heard upon which all need to gather in the garden area. Elvish will select a person to read the statements on the board while wearing headphones.

Jiya Shankar pranks Elvish Yadav

Jiya was asked by Elvish to get him some water, but she was unwilling to help. However, she obliged, but before giving water to Elvish, she hurried to the kitchen and put liquid soap to it. Jiya called Elvish "dumb" for drinking from a soapy glass in front of Avinash Sachdev. Avinash jokingly said that she should have added salt and not soap.

Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar's argument

Elvish confronted Jiya and demanded to know what she had added when he realised there was a problem with the water. Jiya justified herself by claiming that the glass hadn't been cleaned well. Later, Manisha informed Elvish that Jiya had mixed soap in the water, which infuriated him and resulted in a fight. Jiya eventually apologised to Elvish for her prank.

Elvish Yadav invites wrath of Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz

Avinash is chosen by Elvish to read the statements on the board after the alarm sounds again, but Avinash contradicts everything that is put on the board. Avinash is prompted to complete the work by Abhishek and Aashika. A disagreement arises between them when Avinash refuses to repeat what Elvish asks him to say.

Meanwhile, Falaq objects to Elvish's declaration that she will date Avinash's girlfriend when he is kicked out. Elvish responds that he didn't take a name. Falaq is upset by the assertion and both Avinash and Falaq have an ugly spat with Elvish for his uncalled comments on them.

Jiya Shankar flirts with Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan was teased by Jiya Shankar in jest, and she inquired as to whether or not he desired a relationship. Jiya desired a prompt response, but Abhishek stated he would respond to her query the following day. Inquiring as to what Abhishek would do if he accepted to be with Jiya, Falaq questioned him about what he would do about his girlfriend who was outside the house. "We would work it out after the show", both Jiya and Abhishek said in response.

