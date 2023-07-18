BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 31 HIGHLIGHTS ELVISH YADAV GETS INTO HEATED ARGUMENT WITH FALAQ NAAZZ AVINASH SACHDEV BB HEALTH CAMP BRINGS OUT FUN SIDE OF HOUSEMATES

Hyderabad: The house turned into a war zone in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 as housemates Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Avinash Sachdev got into a violent brawl from time to time on different occasions.

Jiah and Elvish fun banter in kitchen

Jiah invites Elvish to assist him in the kitchen as he has been assigned the responsibility of accepting orders from the housemates. She requests that he complement her while he completes the assigned task. Elvish peels off garlic and sarcastically compliments Jiah.

Jiah asks Manisha to clean her bed

Jiah approaches Manisha and requests that she refrain from eating on her bed. Jiah points out to Manisha that she has left food crumbs on her quilt and asks her to clean it off. Manisha comes in and removes the food particles from Jiah's bed, which leads to an argument. Aashika also gets involved in the debate, which appears funny to Elvish and Bebika.

Falaq and Avinash's candid conversation

Falaq tells Avinash that she isn't interested in dating and that she wants 2-3 years to herself. Falaq warns him that she might disappear after the show and never see him again. Falaq walks away from the conversation, and Jiah warns Avinash to be cautious.

New task is introduced

A new duty has been assigned in which a health camp is put up in the garden area, with Jiah, Avinash, and Abhishek serving as doctors. They will take turns on duty: Abhishek will be the eye doctor, and he will select one competitor who has a hazy vision on the show and appears to be lost in the game.

He will have to examine at least four patients. Next up is Jiah, an oral expert who will select a liar as a patient. Avinash, the third doctor on duty and a physiotherapist, will select a patient who is the least active and laziest in the house. The doctors won't be able to choose each other as patients.

Bebika names her close friends

Abhishek calls Bebika and asks who her friends are, to which she responds with the names of Pooja, Cyrus, Avinash, and Falaq. Abhishek also points out how Bebika's gang is always changing. Abhishek inquires about her relationship with Elvish, to which she responds that he is a close and caring friend. They start joking around, which quickly leads into an argument.

Manisha and Bebika again at loggerheads

Jiah asks Manisha about Bebika to which she expresses her thoughts and both Manisha and Bebika get into a fight. Her next patient is Bebika and the first question to Bebika is if she's still Manisha's friend to which she says no and explains why.

Elvish gets into heated argument with Falaq-Avinash

Avinash and Falaq get into a fight with Elvish which is dragged for a long time and Elvish asks Falaq to stop barking which raises many eyebrows in the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 day 31 was a roller coaster ride. The show has been extended for two weeks more and airs on Jio Cinema for free every night on 9 pm.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ahead of elimination, housemates to get a dose of bitter truth with a pinch of romance - watch video