BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 30 HIGHLIGHTS SALMAN KHAN SKIPS WEEKEND KA VAAR ELVISH YADAV ELECTED NEW CAPTAIN OF HOUSE

Hyderabad: The 30th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was all about entertaining banter between Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek as host Salman Khan gave this Weekend Ka Vaar a skip. While no candidates were eliminated, there were numerous dramatic moments and verbal brawls among housemates.

Bharti Singh-Krushna Abhishek introduce fun tasks

In Salman Khan's absence, Bharti and Krushna hosted the second episode of the fourth Weekend Ka Vaar. The hosts invited Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia to highlight their own positive qualities that they believe set them apart from the other. Elvish stated that he could strike up a conversation with anyone, whilst Aashika claimed that she does not intrude into anyone's affairs without a reason and singled out Elvish as the culprit.

Elvish Yadav chosen new captain

The contestants were asked to pick between Aashika and Elvish as their personal assistant. Elvish received more votes for obvious reasons. He was appointed as the contestants' personal assistant as well as the captain of the house. Elvish can be assigned any personal assignment by the housemates.

Manisha Rani gets veto power

Bharti granted Manisha Rani, the former captain of the house, three veto cards that can be used to overturn the decision taken in the house. Elvish was then seen massaging Abhishek's legs as a personal helper, and Bebika also asked him to clean her bed.

Pooja Bhatt feels BB house is not for her

Pooja Bhatt gave up on the housemates as they named Elvish and did not humanise how Aashika was traumatised for the day. Inside the house, Pooja was seen ironically apologising to the contestants, due to the fact that the housemates showed little sympathy for Aashika and were preoccupied naming Elvish.

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's passionate dance

Jiya and Abhishek were one of eight participants chosen by Shriya Pilgaonkar to do a paper dance task. Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani, and Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve were among the participants. While doing the paper dance, Abhishek and Jiya were seen exchanging passionate glances. Jiya and Abhishek were the task winners.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Jio Cinema for free every day at 9 p.m.

