Hyderabad: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is full of thrilling events and unexpected turns in each episode that leave viewers eagerly anticipating the next one. The participants are trying to be their actual selves without any filters and only a few are successfully winning the hearts of the audience. The show's 28th episode featured a number of intriguing moments that no Bigg Boss fan should miss.

The makers announced a task "BB Tour and Travels" wherein five special guests were invited to the Bigg Boss house to demonstrate their skills. The contestants were instructed to ignore the guests at all costs, and failure to comply would reduce their weekly ration. The guests include social media influencers Snehil Mehra, Dipraj Jadhav, Danny Pandit, author Miss Malini, and RJ Malishka.

The guests performed their given activity which is to distract the housemates and evoke a reaction from them. The guests, however, failed despite their serious attempts since the housemates were totally focused on the task. The guests left after performing their activities one after another. Then Bigg Boss declared that the audience appreciated inmates' dedication to the task, and so they would receive their full weekly ration.

The 28th episode of the show has another unmissable moment when Manisha Rani became emotional following a fight with Avinash Sachdev during the captaincy task. Avinash complained when Manisha tried to make his bed, saying that he didn't want others touching his quilt. Manisha said that since it was also Elvish's bed, she had the right to touch it. Manisha also brought up the fact that the terrace was not clean. In response, Avinash accused her of causing unnecessary chaos and refused to clean it again.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev to get evicted in Weekend Ka Vaar?

Manisha then decided to clean the terrace and told Jad that they ought to keep the Bigg Boss house like their own house. Abhishek Malhan stood up for Manisha and argued with Avinash. Later on, though, Abhishek advised Manisha to speak to their housemates in a calm manner if she wanted them to listen to her. Abhishek became even angrier when Manisha left and told him that she was correct. Manisha eventually started crying, and Abhishek consoled her.

One more moment of this episode that caught the attention of the entire house was when a heated argument erupted between Jiya Shankar and Pooja Bhatt. The argument became so intense that Pooja started abusing Jiya verbally. In the meantime, Pooja was interacting with Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid. During the interaction, Jad Hadid was surprised to learn Jiya Shankar's actual age.

Jad was astonished to learn from Falaq and Avinash that Jiya underplaying her age and she is actually in her 30s. Jad then admitted that, although being 38 years old, he had treated Jiya like a child since he thought she was between 21 and 22 years old. Jiya's strategy, according to Pooja, was to have everyone treat her like a child. She claimed that this was part of her game plan. After that, a fight erupted between the two.