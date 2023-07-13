Hyderabad: Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT has been jam-packed with exciting episodes that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The tasks and challenges have shown the actual colours of the contestants, resulting in confrontations and misunderstandings. The top 5 highlights of the 26th episode are as follows.

Manisha Rani on captaincy

Manisha informed Pooja that if Jia, despite his recklessness, can become a captain, so can she. Manisha expresses her desire to become the house captain and discussed the same during breakfats. Pooja Bhatt agreed with Manisha as they talked about captaincy in the kitchen.

Falaq Naazz lashes at Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid

Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid were sitting together when they discovered Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz talking on the bed. Jad remarked on how adorable Avinash and Falaq looked together and dubbed them "lovebirds." Falaq joked about throwing her slippers at Jiya for teasing them. Jiya further referred to them as "Mr. and Mrs. Sachdev." This irritated Falaq, who chastised Jiya for her remark. The remark startled Avinash as well.

Jad and Bebika make Manisha jealous

Jad whistled and complimented Bebika's outfit. Bebika informed Manisha that her Habibi was flirting with her. Manisha responded that it is wonderful that she at least now has a decent rival. Jad and Bebika were then spotted attempting to make Manisha jealous.

Captaincy task

Bebika Dhurve played the History teacher, Manisha Rani the Hindi instructor, and the other contenders the pupils during the captaincy task. The goal was to cause enough trouble that Bebika and Manisha would send them out of class, allowing them to relocate to the garden area. The candidates had to collect tiffin boxes in the garden. Those with the most tiffin boxes may be able to eliminate their competitors from the captaincy competition. Following the challenge, the participants were required to give Bebika and Manisha roses based on their preferences. The participant who received the most roses would also be considered for the captaincy.

Abhishek Malhan pulled Jiya Shankar from the captaincy race, Avinash Sachdev removed Pooja Bhatt, and Jiya Shankar removed Jad Hadid. Manisha was the recipient of more flowers than Bebika at the end of the task. This left Manisha and Avinash as the two final candidates for the captaincy run.

Argument between Bebika Dhurve-Abhishek Malhan

During the task, Abhishek Malhan started mocking Bebika in order to cause trouble and gain the opportunity to go out and eliminate a co-contestant during the captaincy race. Bebika responded by saying that his parents had not taught him proper behaviour. Abhishek became enraged and informed her that her parents had also failed to educate her and that they should be embarrassed of her acts. Both had a heated argument thereafter. This enraged Abhishek, and he chastised Bebika for bringing his parents into the argument.

Bebika was also called out by Avinash, Jiya, and Falaq for making insults about Abhishek's parents. Later, Bebika confided in Manisha, saying that Abhishek frequently makes comments about her parents and that she had only done it once, but he was overreacting.

Jad and Jia clear their stance

Jad is disappointed with Jia because she chose Avinash over him for the captaincy task. Falak consoled Jad, telling him not to take it personally and not to be influenced. Jad told Falak that he had placed Jia next to his daughter's picture, but she did not deserve it.

Jia approached Jad and asked if they could talk. Jia stated that he told her that she resembled her daughter, but it appears that he did not mean it. Jia broke down and confided: "I don't have a father, and I gave you that place, but you just got hurt because of a damn task." Jad went to Jia in the middle of the night and hugged her. Jia stated that he is the most important person in the house to her and that she does not want to lose him.

