Hyderabad: Inmates of Bigg Boss OTT 2 were up for an emotionally challenging task as they were tested throughout the nominations in the show's 25th episode. The task kept the viewers interested the entire time as the housemates sacrificed one precious item to nominate the ones they didn't want to see in the game. The nominations unfolded different sides of the participants, which later resulted in arguments and confrontations within the house.

Tuesday's episode was as dramatic as it could be. From nominations to house banters, it saw it all. Here are the top 3 moments from the 25th episode.

Nomination task gets emotionally draining

Bigg Boss' task for the nomination process required the housemates to give up a "personal" item in order to nominate someone. Abhishek and Jiya were spared from being nominated for this week by further adding a twist to the situation.

Furthermore, the safe pair received the authority to accept or reject the nominations. At the end of the task, the list of contestants up for eviction were Bebika, Manisha, Falak, Pooja, and Avinash.

Pooja Bhatt calls out Abhishek Malhan for body shaming Bebika Dhurve

Abhishek Malhan was accused of body shaming Bebika Dhurve by Pooja Bhatt. Pooja seemed disgruntled at Abhishek for referring to Bebika as Tun Tun. Criticizing Abhishek's choice of words for a woman, Pooja said: "Jis duniya mein main rehti hoon auraton ko Tun Tun nahi bolte. Mujhe bhi Tun Tun sunna khatakta hai."

"But I let it go since I believe that there isn't really a problem here, I dislike hearing people refer to other people as Tun Tun in the culture I come from," she added.

Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar resolve differences:

Jiya and Avinash engaged in a hearty discussion after the nominations task in an effort to work out their disagreements. Jiya told him that she loves him and Falaq Naazz and regards him as a wonderful friend. She expressed her desire to be friends with both of them within and outside the show.

Avinash reiterated how she nominated him after he labelled her "dumb" in the letter. Avinash assured Jiya that he has no grudges and that he respects her opinions. He claimed he was perplexed by her behaviour since she would say one thing and do another. Jiya acknowledged that she had misunderstood Avinash's reasoning and expressed her regret.

