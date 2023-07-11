BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 24 HIGHLIGHTS ABHISHEK MALHAN BREAKS DOWN CYRUS BROACHA EXITS SHOW DUE TO MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Hyderabad: The Monday episode saw confrontations and gossip in bulk as housemates teased each other and participated in a task wherein they had to talk about their housemates over dinner. The episode saw disagreements and new bonds forming. Meanwhile, Cyrus had to quit the show mid-way owing to a medical emergency at his home.

The emotional outburst of Abhishek Malhan:

Abhishek Malhan broke down in tears after 24 days in the Bigg Boss house due to emotional exhaustion. Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Cyrus Broacha consoled him after he said he was missing his mother.

Bebika Dhurve teases Jiya Shankar:

Bebika Dhurve said that she feels Abhishek Malhan is possessive of Jiya because of Jad Hadid. Bebika added that Abhishek has never failed to stand by her. Jiya attempted to persuade her that Abhishek was not her type and that they were not romantically involved.

Jiya even told Pooja Bhatt about Bebika's observation. Pooja added that she doesn't see any obvious love angle between Jiya and Abhishek. After some time, Jiya told Abhishek about this chat, and the two of them laughed about it.

Falaq comments on Abhishek and Manisha's bond

Later, Falaq Naazz claimed that Abhishek Malhan is partial to Manisha and has a soft corner for her while speaking to Jiya Shankar. Falaq added that while constantly accusing Jiya and Avinash of favouritism, Abhishek and Manisha never acknowledge their own biases. Later, Bebika teased Manisha for his bond with Abhishek.

Cyrus Broacha leaves show because of medical issue

Cyrus was told by Bigg Boss about the family emergency in the most recent episode, and it was revealed that he had been given permission to quit the programme. Housemates were surprised at such a sudden announcement and were left in tears.

Argument between Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev

Contestants were urged to indulge in general discussion about one another while the others watched in a task introduced by Bigg Boss. If they didn't find the rumours fascinating, they had to hit a buzzer. In response to the chitchat between Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev pressed the buzzer.

Later, when Avinash, Falaq, and Cyrus were chatting, Pooja pressed the buzzer. Avinash and Falaq were then told by Jiya that Pooja might have pressed Avinash's buzzer as retaliation for Avinash having pressed the buzzer before. Falaq reassured her that Pooja wouldn't take a revenge in this manner.

Thereafter, Falaq and Avinash told Pooja about Jiya's remark about pursuing vengeance. Jiya was criticised by Pooja for using the word "revenge" against her, and she was counselled to watch her language. Jiya felt deceived because she had casually brought up this topic with Falaq and Avinash, who later told Pooja about it. After a heated argument, Jiya and Avinash began to recount the favours they had done for one another. After the fight, Jiya broke down in tears, and Abhishek Malhan comforted her.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Housemates go on dates, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev fight over clarity of thoughts