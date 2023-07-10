BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 23 HIGHLIGHTS SALMAN KHAN FOREGOES EVICTION ABHISHEK MALHAN OUSTED FROM CAPTAINCY FOREVER

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2's weekend ka vaar episode had people glued to their screens. The Salman Khan-hosted show featured plenty of drama, compelling conversations, and unexpected turns. The competition was intense as the competitors were grilled on their choices and actions in the BB house.

Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani define each other's personality traits

Jiya and Manisha were tasked with tagging one other's personality traits throughout a task. Jiya was labelled by Manisha as a coward, flipper, confused, violent, useless, and naughty. She provided examples to support each quality she listed. Jiya, on the other hand, described Manisha as a follower, an attention seeker, overly brilliant, obstinate, cunning, and self-obsessed. In addition, Jiya explained each quality she gave Manisha.

Jiya Shankar clarifies her stance in virtual conversation with live audience

A member of the live audience virtually linked with Jiya Shankar since the programme promised to enable direct connection between the audience and the housemates. The person brought up Jiya's apparent hypocrisy when Palak Purswani was present in the house. They argued that Jiya is dependent on others for survival because she distanced herself from Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz while continuing her association with Palak.

Jiya responded to the query by stating that when Palak first appeared on the show, she had no idea that she would wind up speaking to her once more, but she is glad that she had the opportunity to do so. Jiya claimed that she was present everywhere in the early days and engaged in conversation with everyone as she made acquaintances, referring to Avinash and Falaq.

Abhishek Malhan removed from captain race forever

Salman Khan announced a challenge including Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid, who have previously served as the house captain, as leadership was one of the most talked-about subjects this week. The four contestants were brought into the BB Verse room and asked to explain why they thought they would be the best captain. Additionally, they had to justify why the other three applicants weren't qualified for the position. Each candidate voiced their opinions.

All four of them explained why they would be the finest house captain. The other participants were then instructed to choose one of four names as the person who didn't earn the privilege to serve as a captain in the house. Abhishek Malhan was chosen by the participants and thus he was permanently removed from the race to become the captain.

No elimination this week

Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Cyrus Broacha were the other competitors nominated for this week's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, in addition to Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan. Salman Khan initially announced Cyrus, Pooja, and Manisha to be safe while jokingly implying that Bebika had been voted out. The competitors were then asked to predict who would be eliminated from Avinash and Falaq after he informed that Bebika was also saved. Finally, Salman shocked the housemates by revealing that no one would be eliminated this week.

Terence Lewis makes a guest appearance

On the weekend edition of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Terence Lewis made a guest appearance. He did an interesting task as soon as he entered the house to meet the contestants. The candidates had to determine who made the comments that were displayed on the board during the task. They had to splash the person's face they think made the comment with soiled water. Falaq Naazz was called up during the exercise and asked to identify the person who had made a remark against her. "Woh aur Avinash, both are heartless. Yeh dono aise person hain, joh soch ke aaye hai humko game khelna hai jaha mauka milega. Alag level chalaki hai, inn logo ka chalaki," the message read. Falaq recognised it right away and threw the mud water on Manisha.

