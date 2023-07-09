Hyderabad: The third Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 was loaded with dramatic happenings, fascinating tasks, and the contestants' never-ending disputes. Viewers saw Avinash Sachdev's romantic side, and Cyrus Broacha feeling ill and wishing to leave the house.

Avinash proposes Falaq

Avinash finally mustered the courage to tell his feelings to Falaq. The two were talking in the lawn when Avinash told her about his feelings for her. Jad and Jiya, on the other side, were spotted smiling as Avinash revealed his sentiments.

Avinash and Bebika call out each other

Avinash and Bebika had a disagreement in which the latter pointed out that he should not be so self-absorbed and should strive to comprehend the perspectives of others as well as the audience. They were overheard calling each other 'duffer.'

Fence-sitter task

The competitors were given a new challenge in which they had to name two housemates who they believed deserved to be qualified as fence-sitters. While taking Falaq's name, Abhishek and Manisha clashed with her. After much deliberation, Cyrus and Manisha received the most votes.

Salman Khan said that Cyrus and Manisha did not deserve to be on the fence. Instead, he requested Falaq and Avinash to take their seats. In reference to the heated altercation between Jad and Bebika, the actor stated that Pooja and Bebika were expressive, whereas Avinash and Falaq were not.

Salman went on to explain how Falaq was a fence sitter. Explaining her perspective at Jiya's chair exercise, where Falaq requested Jiya to stand up for Avinash and herself. Salman brought out Falaq's hypocrisy when he remarked that while she supported Jiya, she also requested her to leave the chair for her.

Cyrus requests to quit show

Cyrus was seen in the 22nd episode pleading with Salman Khan to let him leave Bigg Boss OTT 2. Cyrus expressed his desire to leave the house because he was not feeling well. Kunal, Broacha's friend, came to the platform to show his support for his friend. Finally, Salman Khan was seen asking Cyrus not to act like a child because his premature exit would be unfair to the other participants.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, is available for free on Jio Cinema at any time. New episodes of the show are released on the Jio Cinema app every day at 9 p.m.

