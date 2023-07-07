BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 20 HIGHLIGHTS JIYA SHANKAR BEBIKA DHURVE ENGAGE IN WAR OF WORDS FALAQ NAAZZ RECONCILES WITH JAD HADID

Hyderabad: The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been full of thrilling and captivating episodes and the 20th episode was no exception to that. As the day started, a major argument unfolded when Bebika Dhurve refused to prepare food for Jad Hadid and Abhishek Malhan. Falaq Naazz, on the other hand, was seen telling Jad Hadid to exert control over his behaviour and speech.

Bebika Dhurve refuses to cook for Jad and Abhishek

In Thursday's Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 episode, Bebika Dhurve refused to make lunch for Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid, which led to a heated argument. The house captain, Jiya Shankar, attempted to reason with Bebika, but she resisted and disregarded Jiya's authority. Abhishek made an effort to control the situation, but Bebika remained unreceptive.

When Abhishek entered the kitchen, he asked Jiya to switch Bebika's duties. Bebika, however, objected, adding, "Remove me if you can." Jiya chose to give Bebika the responsibility of washing the utensils, which resulted in a contentious quarrel between them. Bebika responded, "Get out," but Jiya Shankar intervened and said, "Khana mat banaye" (Don't cook).

Jiya Shankar and Bebika's intense fight over kitchen duties

Following, Bebika's refusal to cook for Jad and Abhishek, Jiya abused Bebika and started pulling things off the stove. Jiya and Bebika push one other while mouthing insults. Falaq made an effort to diffuse the conflict, but it worsened. Another quarrel started when Abhishek referred to Bebika as "Sofa."

Discussion over Jiya's captaincy

The housemates were asked to discuss Jiya's captaincy and any difficulties they had with it as part of a task that Bigg Boss had announced. Based on an event that occurred during the ration work, Bebika Dhurve criticised Jiya for not being firm and charged her with partiality. Bebika emphasised that Hiya did not put Jad behind the bars despite him not following the house rules. Jiya selected Abhishek for the jury, while Bebika selected Pooja Bhatt. Pooja backed Bebika, while Abhishek backed Jiya.

Manisha Rani confronted Jiya in the second round for locking her up and failing to carry out her responsibilities as a captain. Manisha's panel included Abhishek, while Jiya's jury included Avinash Sachdev. In the first round, Jiya was not found guilty, but in the second round, she was proven guilty.

Falaq resolves differences with Jad

Falaq Naazz is advised by Avinash Sachdev to talk to Jad Hadid about her problems. Falaq speaks to Jad in an honest manner about the value of restraint in both his words and deeds. Jad acknowledges that he doesn't like some of the residents and that he wants to leave. Falaq tells him not to let down his daughter and reminds him of his duty to her.

