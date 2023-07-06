BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 19 HIGHLIGHTS JIYA SHANKAR RETAINS CAPTAINCY JAD HADID SPITS DURING CLASH WITH BEBIKA DHURVE

Hyderabad: Shocking twists and turns in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house have captured the interest of viewers who love the high-octane drama the show delivers. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2's 19th episode featured an argument between Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid during the captaincy task.

Jiya Shankar retains captaincy

As Jiya Shankar spoke of her feelings of stress following her appointment as captain, Bigg Boss revealed a new captaincy task. The housemates had a chance to oust Jiya as captain during this. Jiya was instructed to sit on a chair for three hours in the garden area, and whoever moved her from the seat would take over as captain. Despite their best efforts, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Cyrus Broacha were unable to remove Jiya, therefore, Jiya continued to serve as the house's captain.

Bebika Dhurve verbally attacks Jad

Jiya Shankar was targeted by the other competitors during the captaincy challenge in an effort to convince her to leave her seat. Jiya was in difficult circumstances, and Jad couldn't bear to witness her pain. He fervently urged Jiya to maintain her strength and remain seated. Bebika Dhurve, however, was one of the fierce competitors attempting to remove Jiya from her seat. Jad expressed his dissatisfaction and became really irritated. In anger, Jad told Jiya, "I would hang some people from their f*****g ass." As a result, Bebika became upset and began accusing Jad of disrespecting women. In a short while, Jad spit looking at her. Jad was then charged with spitting at Bebika. Jad was also advised not to fight by Cyrus Broacha. Jad explained to Cyrus that the reason he spat was because he had a hair in his mouth. Bebika, who was incensed by this, criticised Jiya for her friendship with Jad.

Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve's clash of words

Abhishek Malhan criticised Bebika for bringing up Jad Hadid in each argument. Abhishek advised Bebika to speak in English so that even Jad could understand her if she wanted to talk to him. Bebika was informed by Abhishek that it was wrong of her to talk in Hindi with Jad. The conflict between Bebika and Abhishek thereafter became more heated. Bebika then made the decision to not to prepare meals for Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid as a result of their fight.

