BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 18 HIGHLIGHTS JIYA SHANKAR BECOMES CAPTAIN OF HOUSE SENDS MANISHA RANI TO JAIL

Hyderabad: The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has been full of riveting and exciting episodes that have gripped viewers. Each episode has had its share of entertaining moments, from heated debates to shocking turns.

Jiya Shankar nominated as new captain

Abhishek Malhan, the current captain, was caught sleeping by Bigg Boss. This led to a punishment for not taking his responsibilities seriously. Bigg Boss consequently revealed a captaincy task in which all housemates except Jad could participate. The first individual to hit a buzzer in the garden area would be given the opportunity to remove a rival candidate from the race for captaincy.

Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek were eager to press the buzzer, competing ferociously. In the end, all competitors but Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar were eliminated. Jiya was appointed as the new captain by Avinash because of their friendship. As the captain, Jiya had to both nominate and save one person from elimination. She nominated Pooja Bhatt for eviction in order to save herself.

Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani argue over Bigg Boss rules

Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani got into a fight about Manisha's sleeping arrangements in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. Jiya asked Manisha why she couldn't sleep in the bedroom to which she said she wasn't feeling well and the temperature of the air conditioner was too cool for her. Manisha was then told by Jiya that it was against the law to change beds without permission. Bebika Dhurve intervened in the conflict on Manisha's behalf, arguing that Manisha should be allowed to sleep on the couch.

Bebika Dhurve told Jiya that she saw Manisha become seriously unwell and was unable to sleep in the bedroom. Bebika was later observed feeding Manisha when she was imprisoned in the jail area and conversing with other inmates about Jiya's captaincy. Bebika revealed that she and Manisha have begun speaking after Jiya made fun of them for getting back together.

Jiya Shankar sends Manisha Rani to jail for violating rules

Jiya Shankar was given the duty of distributing ration to the housemates in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house after being chosen as the captain. Bigg Boss gave Jiya instructions to make sure that the ration was distributed based on their law-abiding nature in the house. The person with most number of warnings was to be given the least amount of ration.

In accordance with these directives, Jiya made the choice to imprison Manisha Rani and deny her rations in retaliation for her rule-breaking actions. This behaviour heightened the tension in the house and sparked additional arguments and conversations among the candidates.

