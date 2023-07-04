Hyderabad: The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is like an emotional, dramatic, and contentious ride. The 17th day in the Bigg Boss house only added more spice to the already fun-filled show. Monday's episode featured a number of unexpected twists that stunned the viewers, from nominations to heated arguments.

Bebika Dhurve realises her mistake

Bebika Dhurve candidly acknowledged feeling guilty after speaking with Abhishek Malhan to settle their disputes. Bebika realised that when Abhishek and her friendship fell apart, he had trouble making friends and would frequently isolate himself. Bebika learned through Abhishek's confession that her conflicts with him, while she was imprisoned, had had a significant negative impact on his confidence and self-respect. Pooja Bhatt appreciated Bebika for realising that.

Nomination task ends with majority in danger zone

Bigg Boss OTT 2 housemates were given a nomination task by Bigg Boss in which they had to choose two contestants and stamp their faces with rejection labels. Abhishek Malhan was spared from nominations since he served as the week's house captain. The candidates were told not to take Abdu Rozik's name as he served as a guest. Jad Hadid was not eligible for nomination from the other contenders since Salman Khan chose to nominate him. After the nominations were done, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, and Falaq Naazz were the ones to be in the danger zone.

Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani have an ugly brawl

Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani got into an argument during the nomination process. Jiya was nominated by Manisha on the grounds that the actress was passive and reticent to voice her opinion. Jiya allegedly played it safe by getting along with everyone, according to Manisha. Jiya disagreed, saying that everyone was aware of who was faking it. Both parties started using foul language as the fight heated up.

Avinash sachdev and Jiya Shankar rekindle friendship

In a sincere chat, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar decided to keep a good relationship going despite the changing dynamics. They affirmed their commitment to one another and resolved to keep their friendship strong despite the difficulties they were experiencing. Avinash said, "I called you stupid, you nominated me. This is where it ends." Jiya concurred with this and the two hugged, rekindling their relationship.

Abdu Rozik leaves show

After three days inside the house as a guest participant on Bigg Boss, Abdu Rozik said goodbye to the show. Abdu was given the chance to choose four competitors to make amusing clips before he left. He enlisted the help of Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Manisha Rani to produce amusing movies inside the house to the tune of his song Chota Bhaijaan.

