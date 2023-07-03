BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 16 HIGHLIGHTS AKANKSHA PURI GETS EVICTED SALMAN KHAN NOMINATES JAD HADID FOR DISRESPECTING BEBIKA DHURVE

Hyderabad: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been enthralling viewers with its exciting episodes for more than two weeks now. Every episode has interesting moments that keep viewers interested and engaged. The weekend ka vaar episodes are particularly entertaining since Salman Khan expresses his thoughts on the participants. The 16th episode saw elimination and nomination from Salman's end. Read on to know more.

Salman nominates Jad Hadid for showing butt

Salman Khan confronted Jad Hadid for showing his butt to Bebika Dhurve during an argument. Salman told him, "You know your actions were not acceptable." Jad nodded in agreement. "You are mature. You ought to have understood better," the host added. Salman then put forward his name for nomination for the following week. This makes Jad the first participant to be nominated for the following week.

Salman calls Avinash Sachdev 'fake'

Salman Khan confronted Avinash Sachdev for his evident double standards in a furious turn of events. For the unversed, Avinash didn't hold back in the complaint letter task, expressing various issues about Pooja but failing to address them to her face, which infuriated Salman. Salman retorted, "You have become an audience in the show," with a mixture of disappointment and rage, underscoring Avinash's cowardly behaviour in the house.

Falaq Naazz bears ire for questioning Abhishek Malhan's upbringing

Salman Khan brought Falaq Naazz into the spotlight after Avinash Sachdev and claimed that she is Pooja Bhatt's stand-in. Falaq's unwillingness to form her own beliefs is called into question by Salman, who also urges her to take a stand of her own. Salman, however, doesn't stop there. He goes a step further and questions Falaq's motive behind discussing Abhishek's family and upbringing. Later, Falaq apologises to Abhishek dragging his family.

Abhishek Malhan earns praise

Abhishek Malhan openly spoke his viewpoint regarding Pooja Bhatt in a conversation with Salman Khan and lamented the fact that he was constantly judged for speaking his thoughts. He emphasised his readiness to accept responsibility for his faults. Salman accepted this as well as the fact that Abhishek and Pooja have a transparent relationship.

Akanksha Puri gets evicted

Out of Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri, it is the latter who is the latest to get evicted from the house. The show's host announced that it is Akanksha who got the least number of votes from the audience. This comes after her infamous kiss with Jad Hadid in the house.

