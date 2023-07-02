BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 15 HIGHLIGHTS FROM ABDU ROZIK ENTERING HOUSE TO JAD HADID CROSSING LINE AGAIN WEEKEND KA VAAR SAW IT ALL

Hyderabad: Another Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 episode was full of drama, emotions, and unexpected incidents. In the second Weekend Ka Vaar of the Salman Khan-hosted show, the audience witnessed multiple disputes with participants criticising each other.

Abdu Rozik is back for OTT season 2

Abdu Rozik, a Bigg Boss season 16 participant, entered the house this season as well. Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani joined Abdu in the confession chamber one by one. Bigg Boss asked each contestant to select one contestant they believe Abdu should avoid in the house. Akanksha Puri was one of the most commonly mentioned contestants.

Jad and bebika get into ugly fight

A high-intensity drama began in the kitchen in the 15th episode. Jad and Jiya were engrossed in cleaning dishes in the kitchen. Abhishek Malhan directed them to place the leftover food in little cartons. Jiya refused, claiming that it was not her job, and Jad agreed to her. When Abhishek told Falaq, Bebika, and Pooja about this, they were furious. Falaq claimed she used to do all of the chores when on kitchen duty.

Jad flashed his naked back to Bebika

Jad was seen discussing the situation with Falaq when Bebika began interrupting and shouting at him. He quickly turned on her and stated he didn't want to talk to "this girl." This phrase enraged Babika. Bebika went on to label him "fake" and chastised him for displaying his "real side." Jad couldn't keep his cool and flashed his back to Bebika. Jad's actions enraged Bebika, Falaq, Pooja, and others. Bebika made the decision to leave Bigg Boss' house right away, saying, "I can't stay in this house if Jad stays here."

Pooja Bhaat asks Jad to sleep outside

Pooja Bhatt eventually recommended Jad to sleep outside. Pooja, like Bebika and Falaq, opted not to sleep in the bedroom if Jad was present. Later, Jad told Avinash that he would sleep outside since he did not want this to harm their friendship.

Salman addresses the Jad-Akanksha kiss

Salman Khan asked Avinash why he offered the kiss dare to Jad and Akanksha in the second Weekend Ka Vaar. He chastised the contestants for participating in the kiss dare and stated that it was inappropriate. He then brought up the kitchen drama topic. He chastised Jad for flashing his b*tt to Bebika and also for being impolite to the other participants.

Salman asks Jad to apologise

According to Salman, everything Jad did may appear regular to him, but it is not natural for a country like India. The superstar further stated that this was quite startling, however, Jad was forgiven despite the incident since people in this country are forgiving.

Finally, Jad Hadid apologised to everyone and swore on his daughter while doing so. Salman Khan was taken aback when he learned that Jad had a daughter. The show finished with Jad crying on the couch while some of the candidates consoled him.

