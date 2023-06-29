BIGG BOSS OTT 2 DAY 12 HIGHLIGHTS ABHISHEK AKANKSHA JIYA NOMINATED FOR BREAKING RULES BEBIKA MANISHA CALL OFF FRIENDSHIP

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is an emotional whirlwind of drama. The house is a battleground of strategic alliances, unforeseen twists, and shocking betrayals. The 12th episode of the Bigg Boss OTT season was no exception and was as shocking and fun-filled as the earlier episodes.

Jad Hadid gets emotional reminiscing his struggling days

Jad was distraught after watching how some of his housemates were struggling without access to luxuries. He recalled sleeping without food and having to rummage through garbage cans for survival.

Aaliya Siddiqui forgets to throw away used sanitary napkin

Pooja Bhatt discovered a sanitary pad in the bathroom while cleaning it. Pooja inquired Bebika Dhurve about it, who denied. When Pooja questioned Aaliya Siddiqui about it, it was found that it was Aaliya's sanitary pad, which she had forgotten to put away. This upset Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naazz, and Jiya Shankar, who deemed the act unhygienic. Bebika was spotted telling Manisha Rani that Aaliya left the sanitary pad in the washroom on purpose in order to get revenge on Pooja because she cleans the washroom.

Aaliya evicted in surprising mid-week eviction

Aaliya Siddiqui was voted off Bigg Boss OTT 2 in an unexpected twist. This week, she was nominated alongside Jiya Shankar. Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a rollercoaster ride for the producer. Earlier, Aaliya had described Pooja as "dominant." Pooja, for her part, advised Aaliya not to play the victim card and elicit sympathy by discussing her divorce.

Abhishek, Akanksha and Jiya discuss nominations

Following the departure of Aaliya Siddiqui, Abhishek Malhan addressed Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar, referring to them as "targets" due to their nominations. The trio talked about nominations and offered their thoughts on Pooja Bhatt's domination over others. Abhishek stated that Pooja's assistance has made Bebika Dhurve more haughty, and that Pooja is systematically influencing five people in the house.

Bigg Boss punishes Abhishek, Akanksha and Jiya for breaking house rules

Another alarm went off in the house, and Bigg Boss summoned all of the participants. Bigg Boss instructed Avinash Sachdev to read the contestants the regulations from the rule book. Bigg Boss then stated that Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, and Abhishek Malhan were breaking the house rule by discussing nominations. Akanksha was seen disputing this, claiming that Abhisehk started the conversation and that she was not talking about nominations.

Abhishek called to confession room

Bigg Boss then nominated Jiya, Akanksha, and Abhishek to be expelled from the house as punishment. Later, Bigg Boss summoned Abhisehk to the confession room, where he admitted to Bigg Boss that Akanksha betrayed him by denying this conversation in front of everyone, and indicated that he has now had a reality check.

Bebika and Manisha end their friendship

In a candid conversation, Bebika referred to Manisha as a "diplomat." This enraged Manisha, who then slammed Bebika for speaking without justification. Bebika said to Manisha, "Game shuru ho rha hai (Game has now started)." Manisha was angered by this and told Bebika that she doesn't want to be friends with her since she is always below the belt, and won't listen to her point of view.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 day 11 highlights: Falaq Naaz breaks down talking about Sheezan Khan, Aaliya Siddiqui's team wins toy factory task