Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 presented by Salman Khan is packed with surprises with each passing day. This season has been an exciting experience for viewers who anxiously await each episode of this contentious reality show. From startling evictions to intriguing assignments, the show consistently keeps viewers' glued to the screens whenever it airs. Bigg Boss OTT 2's 11th episode was just as interesting as the previous ones.

Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid flirtatiously tease each other

Since the show's premiere, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar's budding chemistry has been the buzz of the town. Today, Jad was seen hugging Jiya from behind and asking her, "You missed?" to which Jiya retorted: "You don't miss me. You're quite busy." Jad explains to Jiya that he was too busy with other responsibilities. Jiya teases him and suggests that he spend time with the other group. Shen then added: "When you were upset, I left everything and I was just with you."

Falak Naaz opens up on family struggles after Sheezan's gf Tunisha died by suicide

Falaq Naaz in a candid conversation with Pooja Bhatt said, "I never take credit for standing and defending my family. Who would have stood up for us if I had not stood up for my brother and mother? My younger brother Shabi only inquired about Sheezan (Sheezan Khan) while he was imprisoned. Some say I'm here to polish my family's image. There is nothing to polish, thus I don't need to. These individuals cannot endure the circumstances we have encountered." Saying that there hasn't been a single day that we haven't been hurt, Falak broke into tears.

Abhishek Malhan gets into heated debate with Avinash Sachdev during task

During the toy factory task, Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan had a furious exchange of words. Both teams were told to cease working while the quality manager (Pooja and Aaliya) reviewing the sock puppets constructed by the teams. Manisha, on the other hand, kept working, which Abhishek pointed out. At the same time, Jad informed Aaliya that Pooja Bhatt had inspected and authorised several of the sock puppets made by the white team. Avinash then told Jad that he was not allowed to reveal that information. As they defended their respective sides, Abhishek and Avinash got into a heated spat.

Aaliya's team wins, but Pooja Bhatt's team alleges unfair game

Bigg Boss OTT 2 candidates took part in their first team assignment, which divided them into two groups: black and white. Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, and Abhishek Malhan were on the white squad, whereas Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev were on the black team. Their assignment was to make sock puppets out of materials provided by Bigg Boss.

Pooja Bhatt examined the sock puppets of the white team, while Aaliya examined the toys of the black team. Pooja approved 10 sock puppets from the white squad, while Aaliya approved only 7 from the black team. As a result, the white team won, receiving access to the premium ration, while the black team received only the basic ration. However, Pooja's team alleged foul play on Aaliya's part for rejecting their socks on baseless grounds.

Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar get involved in ugly war of words

The white team members, including Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Akanksha Puri, allocated home tasks to the black team members following the win. Jiya and Bebika got into a fight during this interaction. Bebika interrupted Jiya's speech with a "Shhhh" gesture, to which Jiya objected and stated, "You shhh and sit there." Bebika responded by calling Jiya a b***h. This enraged Jiya, who referred to Bebika as 'a*****e' and stated, "You don't f*****g speak to me like that." Pooja Bhatt intervened and chastised Jiya for her words, to which Jiya responded by explaining that Bebika had previously instigated her by using slangs.

Manisha Rani talks about taking Jad to Bihar in a hilarious conversation

Manisha Rani revealed to Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar that she would like to take Jad to Bihar. She added that Jad finds her language humorous, but he would be much more pleased by the language spoken by the people of Bihar, and they, in turn, would find Jad's language amusing. Manisha also revealed that anytime she had a partner, she would show his picture to her grandma, who would then tell her that the guy will leave her. Her grandma, she said, jokingly refers to all boys as dogs.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 day 10 highlights: Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani flirt over 'French kiss', Pooja Bhatt asks Aaliya Siddiqui to stop playing victim card