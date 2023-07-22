Mumbai: The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is heating up once more as the contestants engage in gossip and fiery arguments once again. Drama, tension, and swag are standard tropes of the show, but as the captaincy challenge proceeds, confrontations between the participants get hotter and more intense.

This time, Elvish Yadav is seen arguing with his fellow members over food. While others are making parathas, Elvish will be seen arguing with Falaq Naaz over the quantity of food in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. On the other hand, Bebika Dhurve is engaged in gossip with Aashika Bhatia about Manisha Rani. Bebika thinks Manisha has changed and her mask will fall off soon.

While the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode was done in Salman Khan's absence leading to Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh hosting the show, the superstar will be back in full Dabangg mode and someone will have to face his anger. As to who that will be, only time can tell.

The show has already come with a lot of exciting twists, some dramatic, some funny, and some just unpredictable, the most famous one or rather infamous one being Jiya pouring hand wash in Elvish’s cold water which got her much criticism from the hosts, audiences, and participants.

No one is safe or free from blame, because apart from the whole Elvish and Falaq spat aside, Avinash also had his bad moments with Aashika while Bebika and Manisha having their moment, each taking potshots at one another and making personal comments in less than graceful manner. (With agency inputs)