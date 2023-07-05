BIGG BOSS OTT 2 BEBIKA DHURVE AND JIYA SHANKAR GET INTO UGLY FIGHT LATTER CHALLENGES TO TEST HER

Hyderabad: Jiya Shankar was slammed for her biased stance on the Salman Khan-hosted show, when she took over as the captain of the house from YouTuber Abhishek Malhan. On the reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, she has come under fire from other housemates for reportedly being a bully and showing no consideration for her co-participants.

The housemates were given a chance by Bigg Boss to remove Jiya from her position as the captain of the house. He assigned them a 'satta palat' task, which required Jiya to sit on a chair for three hours in order to retain her captaincy.

She was forbidden by Bigg Boss from covering her face or body, but the other housemates were free to act in any way they saw fit to irritate her and get her to leave her chair. The challenge began, and the housemates came up with plans to make her physically and mentally exhausted.

Abhishek, Manisha, and Bebika were the only players who actively engaged in the assignment from the beginning. Manisha put soiled napkins on Jiya while Abhishek used a fake lizard to try to scare her. Bebika referred to Jiya as a "dumb, evil captain" in an effort to diminish her strength and focus.

This infuriated Jiya, which then lead to a verbal argument between the two. Bebika, who is known to instigate people, attacked Jiya verbally by calling her the worst captain ever. Bebika went on to say that Jiya never takes a stand and doesn't have the moral compass to be the captain of the house. Retaliating to it, Jiya told her that if she has the guts, move her from the throne.

The clip ended with Jiya challenging Bebika. Bigg Boss OTT 2 premieres on Jio Cinema every day at 9 pm.

