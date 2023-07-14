BIGG BOSS OTT 2 AVINASH SACHDEV TO GET EVICTED IN WEEKEND KA VAAR

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, has garnered a lot of attention from the audience since the first episode and is getting more intriguing with each passing day. In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 House, another week means another eviction. Now, participants have started to feel anxious about being eliminated as Weekend Ka Vaar is approaching. This week, five contestants including Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated for elimination.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this weekend's episode with Salman Khan. The burning question on everyone's mind is which unfortunate contestant will be leaving the Bigg Boss House this week. The contestants Manisha Rani and Pooja Bhatt are both safe this week based on the most recent voting trends. Manisha Rani is getting the highest number of votes, followed by Pooja Bhatt. Bebika, Falaq and Avinash are the bottom three contestants. Compared to Bebika and Falaq, Avi is getting fewer votes. He, therefore, stands a good chance of being evicted this week. But, it will only be clear with time which contestant will get eliminated next.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will witness a massive fight between Elvish and Avinash during the morning. Instigated by Elvish's constant comments, Avinash said, "Come and speak directly to me, don't talk behind my back like a woman." To that, Elvish replied, "Go hide your face, hide behind a tree, you will get footage today." Avinash said, "Speak up like a man in front of me." He got more triggered when Elvish said, "Son of a fool", to which he reverted "Baap pe jaana mat!" The show is being telecast on Jio Cinema.