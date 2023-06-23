BIGG BOSS OTT 2 AVINASH SACHDEV HURLS INSULT AT EX FLAME PALAK PURSWANI LATTER RETALIATES

Hyderabad: It's been less than a week since Bigg Boss OTT launched and contestants have already gotten into the groove. From choosing Falaq Naazz as the first captain to making it through the maiden budget in the house, and inevitable fights among the housemates, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is ticking all the boxes for fans. Bigg Boss is incomplete without the nasty fights and OTT season 2 of the show is no different with Palak Purswani getting into a heated argument with housemate Puja Bhatt. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will also have a dramatic moment where Palak and her ex beau Avinash Sachdev will be seen lashing out at each other.

Ex-flames Avinash and Palak will be seen engaging in a heated argument in the upcoming episode of the captive reality show. The former couple will be seen taking the house by storm with their intense war of words. Avinash and Palak will be seen saying mean things to each other in the house.

It all starts when Palak tries to mend fences with Avinash and tries to talk to him. Things however went south and both ended up hurling insults at each other as the housemates witness the high-voltage drama. In the heat of the moment, Avinash will be seen telling Palak, "Have the audacity to listen, you idiot woman," to which she replies, "It's impossible to talk to you Avinash, you have a gutter mouth and it's better we don't talk."

READ | Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt yells at Palak Purswani, latter cries after heated argument

For unversed, Palak and Avinash met through a common friend five years ago. The couple called it quits after dating for four and a half years. Palak in an earlier episode was seen confiding in housemate Aaliya Siddiqui about her relationship with Avinash. Palak also said that it was her decision to part ways as there were a few things between them that were non-negotiable to her.