Hyderabad: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will bid adieu to yet another contestant tonight. Ahead of elimination, the makers seemingly made sure to engage the inmates in some interesting tasks. In the upcoming episode, former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Nishant Bhat and actor Shriya Pilgaonkar will visit the house. The duo will bring along some interesting tasks for the housemates.

In the latest sneak peek shared by the makers, Nishant will be seen introducing a task wherein the inmates are asked to select a juice from the jars with tags like "Ghamandi", "Paltu," "Kadvi Zubaan," "Dhokhebaaz," and more written on it. Going by the video, it will be difficult to guess what’s more bitter - the juice or the truth.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar will also be laced with some fun elements as Shriya comes with a romantic task for the contestants. As the promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT 2 suggests, Priya will ask contestants to pair up and dance on a sheet of paper. Shriya throws in a twist as she reveals that the size of the paper will keep decreasing as the task moves along.

There seems a close competition as Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz are seen in the final round with Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan. While Avinash and Falaq have apparently developed feelings for each other of late, the romantic task, however, was won by Jiya and Abhishek.

Tasks aside, tonight's episode will also bring the end to Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey for one of the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. In a few hours from now, Bigg Boss OTT 2 house will see one from Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq, and Avinash making an exit from the show.

