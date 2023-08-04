BIGG BOSS OTT 2 ABHISHEK MALHAN WARNS AVINASH SACHDEV TO STAY IN LIMITS DURING FIERY VERBAL SPAT

Hyderabad: Tempers keep flaring in the house as the finale of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is inching closer. In the upcoming episode of Salman Khan hosted reality show, housemates Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev will be seen engaging in a heated verbal spat that erupted during a task.

Before Salman returns with Weekend Ka Vaar, the housemates are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience glued to the show. In the latest sneak peek shared by the makers, Abhishek and Avinash, who are among the strong players in the house, will be seen locking horns with each other yet again.

As seen in the video, the argument escalated when Abhishek nominated Avinash for punishment as he feels that the latter is not vocal enough and talks about people behind their backs. Avinash too unleashed a counter-attack and said that everyone in the house does the same. The argument went a little overboard when Avinash asked Abhishek to stay within limits and not cross the line with him. Enraged by Avinash's words, Abhishek threatens to send him home while the latter is seemingly unfazed by the warning.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will also witness a war of words between Jiya Shankar and Bebika Dhruve in the dressing area. While Jiya is seen calling Bebika a "villain", the latter labels her as "dhokhebaaz (cheater)." Like Abhishek and Avinash, the ladies were not loud in their demeanor but there was enough cattiness in their sharp-tongued exchange.

Curtains will soon be coming down on Bigg Boss OTT 2 as the show will end in the second week of August. Abhishek and Elvis Yadav have strong fan support, which spells that they have chances to be on the list of Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists, Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar too have come across as strong competition.

