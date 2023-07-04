BIGG BOSS OTT 2 ABHISHEK MALHAN AVINASH SACHDEV END UP IN BRAWL IN CAPTAINCY TASK

Hyderabad: In a recent update shared on the official handle of JioCinema, Bigg Boss OTT 2 makers dropped a sneak peek of a task inside the house. Housemates were seen standing in a circle surrounding a buzzer. However, the highlight of the clip was again an ugly exchange of words between Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan.

Sharing the clip, makers wrote: "Satta Badal ke task mein chidhi Abhishek-Avinash ke beech jung! To find out, watch the episode of #BiggBossOTT2 at 9pm tonight. Streaming free on #JioCinema." Currently, Abhishek Malhan is the captain of the house and also a fan favourite.

Reacting to the video, a social media user wrote: "Everyone is jealous of Abhishek's captaincy." Another fan of Fukra Insan (YouTuber Abhishek Malhan) wrote: "This idiot Avinash speaks a lot." Another user commented: "Avinash is jealous of Abhishek."

It is quite evident that Abhishek is a fan favourite and many have also started trending him as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The clip is a preview of the episode to be telecasted on Tuesday. Prior to this, Avinash and Abhishek have been at loggerheads. The two never got along in the house from day one. Earlier also, the two have gotten into an ugly spat during a task.

For the unversed, Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan got upset with one another, lost their cool, and started screaming. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor criticised Abhishek who claimed that Jad Hadid interfered with the work and spoke to Aaliya Siddiqui. The TV actor was then instructed by Abhishek to speak to him in a low tone.

