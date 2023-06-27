Hyderabad: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2 is just getting more interesting every day and now the show came up with the first-ever task of this season. After Falaq Naaz's captaincy in the house came to an end, the contestants now got engaged in an exciting challenge. However, things had gone heated during the task, creating chaos inside the Bigg Boss house.

The contestants were divided into two groups namely Team Black and Team White. Team Black includes Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, and Falaq Naaz. While Team White consists of Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, and Aliyaa Siddiqui. The task of the two groups is to create 'sock puppets' and the team that succeeds in this challenge will receive significant points.

During the task, Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan lost their temper and began screaming, expressing their displeasure with one another. They both raised their voices to ensure that they had all the attention. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Ek Baar Phir actor slammed Abhishek, saying that Jad Hadid interfered with the task and spoke to Aaliya Siddiqui. Abhishek then asked the TV actor not to raise his voice while talking to him.

The stakes are high as the victorious team will get special benefits, such as a premium ration and a break from home duties. The teams competed hard so as to finish the task to enjoy the benefits of victory.