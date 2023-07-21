BIGG BOSS OTT 2 AASHIKA BHATIA CALLS AVINASH SACHDEV BADTAMEEZ ELVIS YADAV ENJOYS DRAMA AS CAPTAINCY TASK GETS INTENSE

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 house will witness a never-before-seen drama as the housemates will fight it out for captaincy. As always, the new captaincy task will bring along lots of drama, disagreements, and unexpected twists to the ongoing equation in the house.

In the latest sneak peek shared by the makers, housemates will be seen engrossed in a captaincy task. This time the competition will be more intense as Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhruve and Falaq Naaz fight it out to become the next captain of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. While Jad removes Falaq from the competition, Bebika's chances for captaincy get cut short by Pooja.

The task storms BB OTT 2 house, as Aashika Bhatia gets into a heated argument with Avinash. Aashika even calls Sachdev "badtameez (mannerless)" while the latter accuses her of seeking footage with unnecessary drama. Avinash's comments seemingly didn't go down well with Aashika who claims that he is visible in the house only after she and other wildcard contestants entered the show.

While the housemates are seen busy fighting it out for captaincy, Elvis Yadav who enjoyed being King of BB house for a week, is seemingly amused by the drama taking place during the task. In the latest promotional video, Elvis is seen having fun at the inmates' expense. While tonight's episode will reveal who will be the next captain of the house, several reports suggest that Pooja or Avinash could emerge as the winner of the captaincy task.

