Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 6 fame and former actor Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Wednesday, July 5. The couple married on November 21, 2020, in Surat. Sana and Mufti Anas embraced parenthood after announcing their pregnancy on social media on March 17.

Sana Khan shared the information about the birth of her child with her Instagram followers and fans via her social media account. Sana and Mufti Anas uploaded an animated video with the caption: "May Allah make us the best versions of ourselves for our Baby to share this exciting journey. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours."

As soon as they shared the post of the arrival of their kid, fans and followers congratulated the new parents. Many chimed in the comment section to wish Sana and Mufti the best for their child. For the uninitiated, Sana Khan is a former television actress who appeared in a number of reality series, daily soap operas, and films.

Sana revealed her decision to leave the entertainment business on October 8, 2020, in order to help people, and she fully gave herself over to the "Creator" on that day. The Bigg Boss 6 famed actor has appeared in a number of television programmes throughout her career, including Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6. She also worked on a number of successful films, like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and others.

