Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss is all set to make a grand return for its 17th season. The new season is scheduled to premiere on October 15 and will be broadcast on Colors TV and JioCinema. Fans and viewers were treated to a thrilling glimpse of what's in store for them in the latest promo.

In the promotional video, Salman Khan, sporting short hairstyle from his upcoming film Tiger 3, is seen engaging with a bomb, adding an element of suspense and excitement. With his characteristic charm, Salman playfully remarks, "Arey ye bhi koi bomb hai. Isse bhi explosive sadasya aayenge (Is this a bomb? The participants will be much more explosive than this)."

He then proceeds to cut the wrong wire, causing the bomb to explode. Emerging unscathed from the fire, Salman Khan declares, "Aag se khilayenge, dhamaka karayenge, dil dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same (We will make them play with fire, we will carry out explosions. One will need heart, mind, and power for this game. But this game will not be the same for everyone)."

The Bigg Boss 17 promo has ignited excitement and curiosity among fans, who eagerly anticipate the arrival of this popular reality show. Social media was abuzz with reactions to the promo, with some viewers pitching their favorite contestants for the upcoming season. There were also comments expressing concerns that the show's timing may clash with the cricket World Cup, potentially leading to more viewers watching recaps rather than the live broadcast.

JioCinema, the streaming platform, shared the promo with enthusiasm, promising a "dhamakedaar" (explosive) start to the new season and a unique welcome for the contestants. They also announced that the show would be available for 24-hour live streaming free of charge on their platform, making it convenient for fans to catch all the action.