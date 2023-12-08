BIGG BOSS 17 WEEKEND KA VAAR SALMAN KHAN UPSET WITH MANNARA CHOPRA SLAMS ABHISHEK KUMAR FOR MAKING LEWD COMMENT ON ISHA MALVIYA

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to host the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. While fans eagerly await to watch how the Bhaijaan will reprimand the housemates, the makers have released a few promos for tonight's episode on social media as a treat to the viewers. One promo showcases the Tiger 3 actor harshly criticizing Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour, while another promo showcases Salman expressing his disappointment towards Mannara Chopra.

In one of the promos, Salman Khan chastises Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behavior within the house. The actor labels Abhishek as the 'fake contestant' of the show and reprimands him for making derogatory remarks about Isha Malviya's character. Salman also claims that Abhishek deliberately provokes his fellow contestants. Salman is also heard saying, "Agar yeh baat mere saamne ki hoti toh main aapko nichod deta (If this had been said in front of me, I would have crushed you)." Abhishek seems visibly frightened by Salman, as he seizes every opportunity to criticize him for his wrongdoings.

Another promo showcases Salman expressing his disappointment towards Mannara Chopra. The Tiger 3 star says, "I am very upset with you, Mannara." Furthermore, he adds, "Humari laadli gudiya, wo umar chali gayi hai (Our beloved doll, that phase of life has passed)." Salman turns to Munawar Faruqui, who is quick to reply, he says, "Mai samjha chuka hoon (I have already made her understand)." To this, Salman says, "Yeh aapki responsibility nahi hai. Iske dimaag mei kuch nahi aayega (This is not your responsibility. Nothing will come to her mind)."

By providing a reality check and schooling the Zid actor, the host retaliates against her statements saying, "Mai kisi pe bharosa nahi kar sakti toh tum par kyun koi bharosa kare? Yeh khud game khel rahi hai. (If I can't trust anyone, why should anyone trust you? She is playing herself a game)."

After Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel, Bigg Boss 17 will soon introduce its third wild card entrant. A promo reveals that a K-pop sensation will be entering the controversial house. The Korean celebrity also sings the song Woh Kisna Hai from the movie Kisna: The Warrior Poet, starring Vivek Oberoi.