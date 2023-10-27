Hyderabad: In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is set to take a strong stand against the contestants due to their behavior and comments in Bigg Boss 17 house. He first criticized Abhishek Kumar for triggering Mannara Chopra by comparing her to Parineeti Chopra. Salman also turned his attention to Vicky Jain, which left Ankita Lokhande in tears.

In a promotional clip circulating on social media, Salman discusses Ankita and Vicky's relationship with the Pavitra Rishta actress. He suggests that despite her history of playing lead roles in TV serials, she is losing her individuality in the house. Salman reveals that Vicky had encouraged Khanzaadi to have a confrontation with his wife, leaving Ankita speechless. Vicky attempts to explain it was a joke, but Salman interrupts his explanation.

A recent Bigg Boss 17 promo shows Abhishek Kumar and other contestants in the living room. Abhishek asks if Mannara has ever picked up a broom, alluding to her as a 'duplicate.' Mannara gets agitated and protests, asking why he's involving her family. The situation escalates as Abhishek points his finger and yells, and Mannara throws a pillow at him in anger.