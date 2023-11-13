Hyderabad: Since the start of Bigg Boss 17, most of the participants kept their thoughts and emotions to themselves. However, as the game progressed, the contestants gradually began to open up. Relationship issues haunted some, while others were burdened by their troubled professional lives. In the midst of all this, exists a wonderful couple named Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

In a newly released promo video of the show, the husband and wife duo, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain engage in a deep conversation, reflecting upon their relationship with each other.

The clip showcases Ankita Lokhande inquiring Vicky Jain about his continued involvement in resolving everyone else's issues, without addressing their own matters. Vicky responds by admitting his defeat. Quick to counter, Ankita Lokhande reassures him that he hasn't lost and questions whether he truly believes that his approach to problem-solving was correct. She further probes him, questioning the effectiveness of his methods and whether they truly lead to resolutions.

In response, Vicky acknowledges his disrespectful behavior and confesses his inability to maintain a healthy relationship. Hearing this, Ankita Lokhande immediately accuses him of distancing himself from her and raises concerns about how he responds to her questions. Vicky, in turn, insists that his actions prove he is wrong in every aspect, resulting in his choice to avoid communication.

Visibly hurt, Ankita then reassures Vicky that it is not him who is at fault, but rather herself. In a taunting manner, Vicky Jain mocks her by stating, "You are Ankita Lokhande... you are always right!"