BIGG BOSS 17 VICKY JAIN SUPPOSEDLY NOMINATES ANKITA LOKHANDE FOR ENTIRE SEASON NETIZENS FEEL BAD FOR HER

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have become one of the most talked about couples in the controversial reality show. A recently released promo shows Ankita confronting Vicky about using her as part of his game. They have engaged in arguments throughout their time in the house. Netizens have taken sides and criticized their fights on the reality show, with some expressing their dismay over Ankita marrying Vicky, while a few supported Vicky's actions, commenting that he is merely playing his game.

In the forthcoming episode, Ankita Lokhande expresses her desire to enter the Dimaag house to Bigg Boss. However, Bigg Boss places her in a difficult situation by asking her to choose between the Dimaag house and nominating her husband Vicky Jain for the entire season. Ankita refuses to do any such thing and states that she is incapable of doing so. At this moment, Bigg Boss reveals a shocking truth to Ankita. He discloses that when Vicky was faced with a similar situation and asked to nominate Ankita for the entire season, which he seemingly accepted.

Bigg Boss informs Ankita, "Vicky pure season ke liye nominate ho jayenge (Vicky will be nominated for the entire season)." In response, Ankita says, "Main aisa nahi karoongi (I will not do it). Jo offer aapko diya tha wohi offer maine Vicky bhaiya ko bhi diya tha aur janti hai kya hua (I offered Vicky the same deal that you offered me. Do you know what happened)?" Ankita is shaken by this revelation and later confronts Vicky about it. She questions whether everything is simply a game for him. Ankita asks Vicky, "Aap mujhe bhi game ki tarah use kar rahe ho kya (Are you using me like a pawn in your game)?" Vicky responds, "Everything is a game, and that's my game."

Reacting to the promo, social media users expressed their disappointment, stating, "Oh god why did she even marry this man? I just hate the way he treats her. Woh ladki kitna bhi ussey support kare yeh admi toh game hi khel reha hai... I feel so bad for Ankita." Another user wrote, "It's high time she realizes that she is being a doormat." However, a few sections of the people came in support of Vicky. One commented, "Y targeting Vicky all the time.. at least he's playing a good game compared to most contestants." Another person adds, "Ankita is overacting yaar. Game to wo khelte nai hai.. Vicky is playing his game.."

The future of this couple in the show, who have experienced their fair share of ups and downs since the beginning, remains uncertain. Both of their mothers have made appearances on the show and advised them to play with love. Vicky's mother expressed her dissatisfaction with Ankita, claiming that he had been crying because she had not been taking care of him properly.