BIGG BOSS 17 UGLY FIGHTS STORM THE HOUSE AHEAD OF WEEKEND KA VAAR AS NEIL BHATT VICKY JAIN ANKITA LOKHANDE KHANZAADI LOCK HORNS

Hyderabad: Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing the spotlight since it kicked off on October 15. The latest season features 17 well-known celebrities, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, KhanZaadi, Munawar Faruqui, and others. Initially, the housemates were getting to know one another, creating a harmonious atmosphere within the Bigg Boss House. However, things took a dramatic turn when the first nomination of the season occurred, putting Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Navid Sole on the chopping block for the week.

Recently, the show's creators shared videos on their Instagram account, revealing heated arguments between the housemates. These clashes involved Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, and others. In one video, Ankita and KhanZaadi were involved in a verbal dispute, while another showed Neil's anger towards Vicky. Abhishek had to step in to prevent a physical altercation.

In an upcoming episode's promo, Abhishek finds himself in yet another intense fight, this time with Arun Srikanth Mashettey. Earlier in the week, Bigg Boss had issued a stern warning to Abhishek regarding his aggressive and provocative behavior towards fellow housemates.

The new season, hosted by Salman Khan on weekends, started with 17 participants, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, KhanZaadi, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya (aka Tehelka Bhai), and Arun Srikanth Mahashetty.