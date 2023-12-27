Bigg Boss 17: Tension rises in the house as Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's rift escalates over Ayesha Khan
Published: 18 minutes ago
Bigg Boss 17: Tension rises in the house as Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's rift escalates over Ayesha Khan
Published: 18 minutes ago
Hyderabad: In the latest happenings at Bigg Boss 17, the bond between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra seems strained due to Ayesha Khan's entry into the house. A recent promo suggests that their equation might not recover soon. While Munawar expressed his support for his ex-girlfriend Ayesha, Mannara indicated that this might mark the end of their discussions.
The promo showed Mannara discussing the situation with Munawar, trying to clarify that she doesn't have any issues with him. However, she stated that if Ayesha continues to behave badly with her, she would need to address it and call her out for the same. To this, Munawar replied, "You don't make fun of it. You can't call me wrong for defending Ayesha." When Munawar said that he will continued to stood by Ayesha and defend her whenever she gets misunderstood, it triggered Mannara to conclude their conversation abruptly.
In another update from Bigg Boss 17 latest episode, Ayesha's inquiries about Mannara's profession led to light-hearted comparisons to Parineeti Chopra by Abhishek Kumar and dismissive references to Priyanka Chopra by Anurag. Munawar also drew comparisons between Mannara and Priyanka, highlighting the difference in their communication styles. For unversed, Mannara is Priyanka and Parineeti's cousin.
-
#MannaraChopra exposed hogya 🤣😂#BabuBhaiya Opp😂#MunawarFaruqui𓃵 and #AnuragDobhal ne mast analysis kiya #MannaraChopra𓃵 ko 😂— LiveKhabri❄ (@theLiveKhabri) December 26, 2023
Sachme #PriyankaChopra and #MannaraChorpa mai jameen asman ka deference hai 🤣
Follow me If U liking #Uk07Rider & #Munawar both bajaoing #Mannara pic.twitter.com/uUVVAsOuC4
Throughout these interactions, Mannara consistently expressed discomfort when her family was brought up, emphasizing that she joined the show based on her own merits. Salman Khan advised her not to let these mentions trouble her and suggested she acknowledge her familial connections without letting it affect her.
ALSO READ:
- Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's hand bleeds as he breaks glass vase during heated argument with Mannara Chopra
- Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan reveals Munawar Faruqui lied about staying with his son, wonders 'if this is all part of a game'
- Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan grills Munawar Faruqui about his alleged relationship status