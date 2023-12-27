Hyderabad: In the latest happenings at Bigg Boss 17, the bond between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra seems strained due to Ayesha Khan's entry into the house. A recent promo suggests that their equation might not recover soon. While Munawar expressed his support for his ex-girlfriend Ayesha, Mannara indicated that this might mark the end of their discussions.

The promo showed Mannara discussing the situation with Munawar, trying to clarify that she doesn't have any issues with him. However, she stated that if Ayesha continues to behave badly with her, she would need to address it and call her out for the same. To this, Munawar replied, "You don't make fun of it. You can't call me wrong for defending Ayesha." When Munawar said that he will continued to stood by Ayesha and defend her whenever she gets misunderstood, it triggered Mannara to conclude their conversation abruptly.

In another update from Bigg Boss 17 latest episode, Ayesha's inquiries about Mannara's profession led to light-hearted comparisons to Parineeti Chopra by Abhishek Kumar and dismissive references to Priyanka Chopra by Anurag. Munawar also drew comparisons between Mannara and Priyanka, highlighting the difference in their communication styles. For unversed, Mannara is Priyanka and Parineeti's cousin.