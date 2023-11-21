Hyderabad: As per a recent report, the 17th season of Bigg Boss will see the entry of several wild card contestants, including celebrities like Tassnim Nerurkar, Adhyayan Suman, and Poonam Pandey. Bigg Boss season 17 has generated a lot of buzz on social media since its premiere in October. Within a week of the show, Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel have already joined as wild card contestants. Now, there are rumors that the show will have mass evictions to make way for new wild card contestants.

The list of wild card contestants for the reality show has been revealed and since then has been circulating on social media. Actress Tassnim Nerurkar, known for her role as Rakhi Dave in the popular series Anupamaa, has been approached for the show. Poonam Pandey, who recently opened up about her abusive marriage on Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp season 1, is also expected to enter the reality show.

The report also mentions that the makers have approached Adhyayan Suman, son of Shekhar Suman, along with OTT actress Flora Saini, social media star Bhavin Bhanushali, and Bangladeshi cricketer Jahanara Alam. It will be interesting to see how the show unfolds with these celebrities as wild card contestants. There are also rumors that Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani, an estranged couple, might also join the show.