BIGG BOSS 17 SANA RAEES KHAN IRKS HOUSEMATES AS SHE BARTERS HALF RATION TO GET EXEMPTED FROM DUTIES MUNAWAR MANNARA ENGAGE IN MASSIVE FIGHT

Hyderabad: The upcoming episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 will be full of drama as Sana Raees Khan refuses to wash utensils, using the excuse of being unwell. This creates a confrontation in the house as everyone urges Vicky Jain to convince Sana to fulfill her duties. However, Vicky outright refuses, leading to a massive fight. Another promo reveals a heated argument between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra, who share a unique bond inside the Bigg Boss house.

In a surprising twist, Sana Raees Khan pulls off an unexpected move that angers the other housemates. She refuses to wash the dishes, causing chaos in the house. Bigg Boss then summons Sana to the confession room and presents her with an intriguing choice. Sana decides to sacrifice half the ration in the house in exchange for exemption from her duties.

Bigg Boss announces to everyone that no one should assign any household tasks to Sana, revealing her decision to trade half the ration for exemption. This leads to the rest of the house ganging up against her. Ankita and Khanzaadi can be seen angrily confronting Sana while others surround her. Abhishek urges everyone not to cook food for Sana.

In another promo, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra engage in an unexpected brawl. Munawar shouts at Mannara to 'get lost', and the argument escalates into aggression. Mannara accuses Munawar of no longer treating her the way he used to, but Munawar loses his temper and asks her not to provoke him.

Mannara continues to accuse him, saying, "Tum ab mere wo dost nahi rahe jo tum dimaag ke kamre mei the (You are no longer the friend who used to reside in the 'dimaag' room." However, Munawar doesn't back down and walks away, showing no interest in her words. Mannara tries to grab his hand, but Munawar forcefully pulls away. Mannara says, "Kyu nahi sunn rahe? (Why aren't you listening?)"

Meanwhile, aside from being aired on Colors TV, the Salman Khan-hosted show is also available for streaming 24/7 on Jio Cinema.