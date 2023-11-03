Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to expose Isha Malviya's attention-seeking strategy; Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's journey ahead in jeopardy?
Published: 19 minutes ago
Hyderabad: In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan is all set to address some controversial issues that have been brewing inside the house. One of the main subjects of his criticism is Isha Malviya and her tactics to gain attention and create drama within the confines of the show. Salman Khan also drew Isha's attention to how she is revealing her personal life in such a public and contentious setting.
In the latest promo of the show, Salman is seen having a candid conversation with Isha. He essentially critiques Isha's strategy, which involves identifying a relationship, stoking controversies, and aiming to be in the spotlight. Salman doesn't stop at that; he also confronts Isha's ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar, and her current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel. He questions Samarth about his decision to lay bare his entire life on the show, asking whether he genuinely thought it was a wise choice. Salman even suggests that if he were in Samarth's shoes, he wouldn't have agreed to participate in such a revealing manner.
Additionally, Salman takes a firm stance against Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, highlighting their violation of the contractual rules of Bigg Boss 17. In a different promo, Salman brings up the issue of Vicky's pre-show communication with fellow housemate Neil Bhatt, which is explicitly against the rules outlined in their contracts.
Salman asks the contestants whether they have adhered to the terms and conditions of their contracts, and Vicky admits to speaking with Neil shortly before entering the show. Salman then queries Ankita about her knowledge of this interaction, and she confesses that she only learned of it afterward. Legal expert Sana Raees Khan chimes in, explaining that Viacom has the authority to remove contestants who fail to uphold their contractual obligations, potentially putting Vicky and Ankita's participation in jeopardy. The drama and tension are certainly escalating in Bigg Boss 17.