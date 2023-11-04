BIGG BOSS 17 SALMAN KHAN SCHOOLS MANNARA CHOPRA FOR MOLEST REMARK AGAINST KHANZAADI AISHWARYA SHARMA RECALLS TOXIC PAST RELATIONSHIP

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 17 began on October 15 and it has swiftly transformed into a battleground where conflicts and disputes have already erupted amongst the participants. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode aired on Friday, host Salman Khan reviewed numerous contestants, ranging from slamming Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar, to schooling Mannara Chopra and Khanzaadi. In the meantime, Aishwarya Sharma told the housemates about her personal story of how her husband Neil Bhatt helped her regain the self-respect she had lost in a toxic past relationship.

The host showcased unseen footage from the previous night's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar and also confronted Mannara Chopra regarding her statement. A colossal altercation unfolded within the Bigg Boss house as Mannara Chopra, Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi, and Abhishek Kumar clashed with each other. This eruption occurred after Mannara taunted KhanZaadi, saying, "Baadme mat bolo molest kar rahi thi (Don't later say that she was molesting you)."

KhanZaadi lost her calm after hearing this statement and vehemently confronted Mannara Chopra for making such a strong accusation against her. Amidst this heated argument, several other disputes emerged between Arun Mashettey-Sunny Aryaa and Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal and Manasvi Mamgai, and so on. Salman Khan highlighted the severe misconduct of Mannara Chopra for uttering that statement against KhanZaadi. The host also reprimanded KhanZaadi for claiming that Abhishek had attempted to "physically assault" her and had made her uncomfortable by coming near her during altercations.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Sharma shared a personal story with her fellow housemates, expressing gratitude towards her husband, Neil Bhatt, for assisting her in regaining her self-esteem, which she had lost in a toxic past relationship. In the live stream of Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya stated that her husband had provided her with the love that she desired.