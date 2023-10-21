BIGG BOSS 17 SALMAN KHAN LASHES OUT AT ISHA MALVIYA FOR CALLING MANNARA CHOPRA SELF OBSESSED SAYS JABKI AAP HO

Hyderabad: The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17 has arrived, promising a star-studded extravaganza as the show's host Salman Khan will be welcoming Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, and Kangana Ranaut. Fans have been eagerly anticipating Salman's reaction to the significant events that have unfolded in the Bigg Boss 17 house. In addition to this, the episode will showcase Salman's interactions with the housemates, where he will reprimand those who have crossed the line during their fights.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, we witness Salman Khan expressing his discontent towards Isha Malviya for her double standards. He asks her about her close relationship with Abhishek Kumar, whom she accused of physical violence during the premiere episode. Furthermore, Salman Khan confronts Isha for referring to Mannara Chopra as self-obsessed. He slams at her and remarks, "Manarra ko aap self-obsessed kehti ho, jabki aapki har harkat dikhati hai, ke you in this house today is the most self-obsessed person. (You call Mannara self-obsessed, but every action of yours reflects that you are the most self-obsessed person in this house.)"