Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has resumed his duties as the host of the highly controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. During the previous week, filmmaker Karan Johar took over hosting duties for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes due to the actor's prior commitments. Now a new promo shows Salman Khan giving a reality check to the whole BB house, asserting that only three contestants are running the show, while the rest of the housemates appear to be 'clueless and lost."

In the latest promo, Salman talks about Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Mannara Chopra's game. He states that there are two people in the house whose relationship is clear. "Mannara hates Ankita, Ankita... I don't think hates Mannara," he says. He goes on to talk about Isha Malviya's experience of facing her past and present within the show. Salman commends her for her courage in handling that situation. The host then proceeds to talk about the other contestants.

"Iss ghar ko yeh teen sirf chala rahe hai. Baaki sab log jo hai… Zyaadatar log clueless hai and lost lag rahe hai. Inke koi idea hi nahi ki kya ho raha hai. Inko lagta hai ke yeh log chaaye huye hai. Jo ki yeh nahi chaaye huye hai (Only these three are running this house. All the remaining people…Most of them are clueless and seem lost. They have no idea what is happening. They feel that they are in the limelight. But that is not the case)," says Salman.

In response to the video, a netizen commented, "Mannara ruined Munawar's game. Munna will have to focus on his game as soon as possible." For those unaware, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra shared a strong bond inside the Bigg Boss house. However, they recently engaged in an unexpected altercation, leading to the end of their friendship.

Furthermore, a wild card contestant, Korean singer Aoora, recently entered the Bigg Boss house and on the other hand, Sana Raees Khan was evicted from the game. Currently, Mannara, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and KhanZaadi are vying for the coveted trophy.