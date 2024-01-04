BIGG BOSS 17 PROMO SUMARTH JUREL SLAMS ISHA MALVIYA FOR SUPPORTING ABHISHEK KUMAR

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss, the controversial reality show, has been keeping its viewers at the edge of their seats with daily dose of drama and unexpected twists and turns. This week has been filled with scandals and drama in the Bigg Boss house. The brutal altercation between Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar was a major highlight along with the captaincy task. Two new promos have been shared by the makers, which give a sneak peek of what to expect from tonight's episode.

The latest promo shows Isha realising Samarth has been poking her ex-boyfriend Abhishek a lot. After Abhishek breaks down, Isha can be seen dubbing Samarth "the king of poking." This enrages Samarth who then has a heated argument about it with Isha.

"Everyone knows how capable you are when it comes to poking people," Isha says calling out Samarth, adding, "you have no competition when it comes to poking, and you are the king of it. Abhishek had been sobbing uncontrollably because of your bullying," Isha said.

Replying to Isha, Samarth says: "This is your reality and your love. You've decided to support Abhishek. It's so unfortunate that my gf isn't supporting me. Meri nahi toh kisiki nahi ho sakti." With the fight escalating, housemates interfere but fail to calm the two down. The roommates attempt but fail to calm the two down.