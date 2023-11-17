Hyderabad: In the latest promo, Salman Khan expressed his dissatisfaction with Bigg Boss 17 participants and stated that he had no desire to call out or rectify their actions. Salman reprimanded the contestants in the most recent snippet released by Colours TV, ordering them to "go to hell" adding that certain Bigg Boss 17 contestants often disagree with him. The actor said that he never gives an explanation of himself to anyone, saying that "it does not matter" to him what they think.

"What happened that made Salman so angry with the housemates?" the channel captioned a promo video that it posted on Instagram. Salman addressed the contestants seated in the Bigg Boss 17 house, saying, "Many people inside this house find me wrong. Aise bohut sare log hain iss ghar mein, jo mujhe galat samajhte hain. Remember that I never explain anything to anyone. Think as you like. It does not bother me.

In another promo, Salman was seen grilling Munawar Faruqui. He asked him to take a stand. Mannara seemed to agree with the show host. She remarked that Munawar is not clear about his bond in the house, to which Salman asked her if she is clear?

Meanwhile, the Khichdi star cast is expected to grace the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In a string of promos shared on the official Instagram page of Colors, the star cast could be seen having fun with Salman. The Khichdi star cast is sure to add entertainment to the show.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 17 is aired on Colours TV and JioCinema, Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 pm to 11 pm.