Hyderabad: The Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is all set for a shocking elimination. Despite speculations surrounding the departure of either Vicky Jain or Neil Bhatt, it turns out that KhanZaadi has been shown the exit door. The anticipation for unexpected twists intensifies as the show enters its ninth week. One such shocking development is the rumoured entry of Ayesha Khan, the ex-girlfriend of renowned stand-up comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui, who is already making waves in the reality show.

While Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel, and K-pop singer Aoora have already made wild card entries, now Ayesha Khan, a social media influencer, is rumoured to be the fourth wild card entrant. Sources unveil that Ayesha has already filmed her entry segment, which is scheduled to air in the upcoming episode. If her entry materializes, it promises to stir up a storm inside the Bigg Boss house, particularly due to her past involvement with Munawar Faruqui.

As the weekend draws near, news of KhanZaadi's eviction has come to light. Among the four nominated contestants this week, namely KhanZaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, and Vicky Jain, initial predictions indicated that Vicky and Neil were in the danger zone. However, KhanZaadi's elimination has defied these expectations. With KhanZaadi's journey in Bigg Boss 17 coming to an end, viewers can catch the details of her departure in tomorrow's episode. Fans eagerly await the unfolding of this unexpected twist and the reactions of the remaining contestants.

Meanwhile, a new promo reveals that comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will feature in the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17. This is not their first appearance on the show, as they are consistent guests who engage with the housemates from time to time. This time, however, the couple will be joined by another guest - viral singer Dhinchak Pooja, who was herself a contestant on Bigg Boss 11 in 2017.