Hyderabad: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, viewers can expect a fiery confrontation to unfold between Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain. Matters take a turn for the worse when Neil Bhatt becomes embroiled in the heated exchange. The tension between the contestants persists as the nomination task commences, resulting in a war of words between Vicky, Neil, and Aishwarya.

In the nomination task, participants are tasked with nominating two housemates each. The teaser released by the show's creators reveals Vicky nominating Aishwarya Sharma and taking a jab at her. He expresses his frustration over Aishwarya's frequent disagreements, while Neil admonishes Vicky for making jests about his relationship with Aishwarya.

The Bigg Boss 17 latest promo hints at the argument escalating, with other housemates attempting to intervene and defuse the situation. In previous episodes, Aishwarya had a disagreement with Vicky regarding his remarks about her and Neil's marriage, where she had requested him to stay out of her personal matters.

Vicky expressed his viewpoint, stating, things were going well between him and Neil as they had just begun to converse in a friendly manner, however, according to him Aishwarya picked up a fight with him and Neil jumped in support without knowing who triggered the argument.

"Everything was just going good between me and Neil. We had just started to speak nicely to one another. I don’t think there was any need for Aishwarya to fight with me. She could have been nice to me. Neil is also the one to constantly fight with me. He just jumps in the matter without knowing anything. He just wants to take the side of his spouse in everything without hearing," said Vicky.

Neil, visibly angered, responded, "Stop saying whatever comes in your mind it’s not right. If you start talking, I won’t stop. You always come into everyone’s matter and make jokes about it."

The nomination task leads to the house turning into a battleground after it concludes. Additionally, the live feed had previously revealed three contestants in the danger zone. Apart from Vicky and Aishwarya, the nomination task also stirred tensions between Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya. With three contestants in the danger zone, the question remains: Whose journey will come to an end this week in Bigg Boss 17?